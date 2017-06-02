Regulation law: 'Political problem - not legal one'

Yifah Segal of International Legal Forum says regulation law not legal problem, but politicians trying to frame it thus.

"If we neutralize the political minefield, it is legally possible to enact the law. Even at the international level, if the regulation law fails to pass it will not be for reasons such as the International Court of Justice in the Hague, but because of politics," she adds.

"There are more things to worry about before the Hague - and much will happen before we get justice from that place, unfortunately."

She adds: "Today the American government treats the whole thing differently. They sent an unequivocal message that any Palestinian appeal to the courts will lead to extreme steps - so I think that precisely in the general political context we can be calmer than before."

What do you say to the elected public servants before the vote?

"I cannot interfere because this is a political policy question, not a legal one. I can say it was good that they waited until after January 20th."