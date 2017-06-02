Deputy FM Hotovely: Consulates to follow US embassy to Jerusalem

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely(Likud) says other consulates will follow the US embassy to Jerusalem.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) welcomed the Israeli ambassadors stationed in Africa during the course of a conference of heads of delegations which is taking place in the ministry this week.

Hotovely heard about the challenges being faced by the heads of the African delegation, who suffer from budgetary problems in their efforts to conduct diplomatic campaigns with a small staff and limited funds.

Hotovely promised to investigate the matter in order to assist Israel's propaganda efforts in Africa.

She told the ambassadors that "we are in negotiations with the Treasury. A 100 million shekel addition is under discussion and there are also discussions about salaries for embassy employees. The Treasury understands the importance of the matter."

Hotovely added that "this is a special year in which we will mark fifty years since the reunification of Jerusalem. We must aspire to a movement of consulates towards Jerusalem after the US will move its embassy to Jerusalem."