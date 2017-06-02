Terror gang nabbed plotting synagogue attack, kidnappings

Arab terror gang captured, averting terror attacks on synagogue, bus stations, and other sites around Binyamina, Zichron Yaakov.

Israeli security forces uncovered a series of terror plots targeting towns in northern Israel, the military censor released for publication on Monday.

In a joint operation of the IDF, Israeli Police, and Shin Bet internal security agency, a terrorist gang from the Palestinian Authority town of Bani Naim near Hevron was uncovered and captured before they were able to strike.

The terror cell was reportedly part of a large operation in the Hevron area, directed by the Hamas terror regime in Gaza. During interrogation by Shin Bet agents, it was revealed that members of the terror cell used Facebook to communicate with their Hamas handlers in Gaza.

The cell was, at the time of their capture, plotting a number of attacks against Israeli Jews, including shootings, bombings, and kidnappings.

Members of the gang scouted out a number of targets for the various attacks, including an army base near Kfar Kara, the Central Bus Station in Binyamina, the Great Synagogue in Zichron Yaakov, and a bus station in the Wadi Ara region.

According to the Shin Bet security agency, the terrorists became acquainted with the targets while working in Israel. The Shin Bet report noted that the terrorists had entered Israel illegally and were working without permits.

In preparing for the attacks, the cell attempted to acquire firearms and produce explosive devices.