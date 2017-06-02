Shaked: Regulation Law will be passed today

Justice Minister says Regulation Law will be voted on and passed Monday.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) reaffirmed Monday morning that the Regulation Law bill to protect thousands of Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria would be voted on and passed later today.

Speaking at a cyber security forum at Tel Aviv University, the Justice Minister said the second and third votes for the bill would be held in the Knesset plenum later on Monday, adding that the bill had a guaranteed majority.

“The law will be voted upon and it has a majority – there is a coalition,” said Shaked.

In its current form, the Regulation Law has the backing of the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, a body of representatives of all coalition partners which determines whether the government and all coalition MKs will be obliged to back particular pieces of legislation.

Members of the Kulanu party, which has expressed concerns over the law, say the faction will back the bill in its present form, but added they would opposed efforts to make the law apply retroactively.

On Sunday, thousands of demonstrators demanded the Regulation Law be used to normalize nine homes in the town of Ofra, north of Jerusalem. The Supreme Court has issued demolition orders against the nine homes.