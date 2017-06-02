Shaked and Lapid team up to fight gratuitous legislation

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) and Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair Lapid agreed to cooperate to deal with gratuitous Knesset bills, reported Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot.

The agreement comes two years after Education Minister and Jewish Home Chairman and Naftali Bennett officially cut ties between the two parties. Shaked and Lapid are set to publish a joint article called "The Lawmaking Craze" in the Shiloach magazine.

The article will detail 22,499 legislative proposals between the years 2000 and 2016.

"We have no issue with MKs making themselves known," Lapid and Shaked wrote. "Neither of us is exactly a hermit, but here we're talking about absolute craziness. This craziness is hurting democracy, placing an unnecessary burden on the Knesset, and worst of all - it creates unnecessary laws which severely harm our freedom."

One member of the haredi parties told Kikar Hashabbat, "Minister Shaked is drilling a hole in ship which is being built by the haredi parties and Minister Bennett.

"Maybe we need to remind Shaked of what we said. The haredi parties will not sit together with Lapid. We are not yet sure what Shaked's true motivation is in making this agreement - maybe it's just a publicity stunt. They wrote in their article that 'neither of them is a hermit.' But we will continue to observe their cooperation, and we will see where it leads."