Mail-order terrorism

Defense Ministry officials working in conjunction with the Shin Bet internal security agency intercepted what they believe to be a large shipment of equipment ordered by the Hamas terror organization.

Hundreds of packages of drones and other electronic equipment destined for the Gaza Strip were seized by authorities, who claim the contraband was likely intended for use in terror activities against Israel.

The packages, which were ordered from abroad and transferred by standard mail shipments, included commercial drones, computer parts, and other electronic equipment.

While the orders were ostensibly made by civilians in the Gaza Strip, Defense Ministry officials believe these to be straw purchases on behalf of the Hamas terror group.

Authorities have confiscated the packages, and Defense Ministry officials have opened an investigation into the shipments.