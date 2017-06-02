Trump to Ivanka's rabbi: You're doing good work

US President Donald Trump participated on Thursday morning in the traditional National Prayer Breakfast event.

The annual event is held in Washington, D.C., on the first Thursday in February and attended by the president and the American political and economical elite.

At the end of the February 2017 event, US President Trump spoke with New York's KJ Congregation Rabbi Haskel Lookstein. Rabbi Lookstein is also the personal rabbi of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and Trump can be seen telling Rabbi Lookstein that he does "good work."

Though the video is not clear, the conversation is obviously friendly, and reports confirm Trump's supportive words.

Rabbi Lookstein's name made headlines approximately six months ago, when ITIM Chairman Rabbi Seth Farber appealed to Israel's Supreme Rabbinical Court asking them to recognize Rabbi Lookstein's conversions.

Rabbi Lookstein was the rabbi who converted Ivanka.

The Israeli Rabbinate recently announced the creation of a new committee which will deal with conversions and set new criteria for the recognition of conversions done abroad. According to the American Jewish Week magazine, the new committee was set up after the Trump transition team asked the Israeli government to recognize Ivanka's conversion.

According to Rabbi Farber, "The meeting with Ivanka's rabbi, and the warmth which Trump showed Rabbi Lookstein at a gathering of 3,000 people is proof that the Israeli Rabbinate made a mistake in their decision about him. Rabbi Lookstein is one of the leading Orthodox rabbis in America and one of the rabbis whom the non-Jewish community appreciates most.

"I hope this mistake will be fixed, as the Rabbinate promised it would be. I hope Rabbi Lookstein and other renowned American and international rabbis will be recognized by the Rabbinate."