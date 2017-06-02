Watch: Anarchists in Hevron harm both Jews and Arabs

Noam Arnon, spokesperson for the Jewish Community of Hevron meets with Sheikh Farid al-Jabari to discuss peace between Jews and Arabs.

Noam Arnon, the spokesperson for the Jewish Community of Hevron, met with Sheikh Farid al-Jabari of the Southern Hevron Hills to discuss Jewish-Arab relations, the Palestinian Authority, anarchist activists and the hope for peace.

Sheikh al-Jabari said: "The Palestinian Authority does not have the right to sign any agreements, because whatever it signs is temporary since it does not have any legitimate claim. It isn't the property of Palestinians."

He criticized the anarchists and leftist protesters who come to Hevron to demonstrate against the Jewish community living in the city. "We realize that the damage they cause is much greater than the benefit. And every place they go, they add to the friction and cause us social and financial damage."

He asked that the anarchists keep away so that the Jewish and Muslim communities can work out their differences between themselves without outside interference.

The Sheikh sent a message of peace to his Jewish neighbors. "I send them a message of peace in which I hope that we will all live here together on this land, which is the land of peace. Jews, Christians, and Muslims will live here in the land of peace."