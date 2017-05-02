Nordstrom: We won't carry Ivanka Trump's products

The Seattle-based Nordstrom department store announced on Thursday evening their decision not to order Ivanka Trump fashion for the new season, claiming in a statement that the brand was not selling well.

"We've said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. We’ve got thousands of brands – more than 2,000 offered on the site alone," Nordstrom's statement says. "Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business.

"Each year we cut about 10% and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season."

An Ivanka Trump spokesperson denied the report, claiming Nordstrom "did order both shoes and apparel for spring." However, the spokesperson declined to comment on whether Nordstrom had scaled back or the company had been affected by other boycotts.

Ivanka Trump Senior Director of Marketing said in a statement, "The women behind the brand represent a diverse group of professionals, and we are proud to say the Ivanka Trump brand continues to embody the principles upon which it was founded. It is a company built to inspire women with solution-oriented offerings, created to celebrate and service the many aspects of their lives."

In October 2016, activist Sharon Coulter started the "Grab Your Wallet" campaign to protest US President Donald Trump's comments about women.

Among other things, the campaign targeted Ivanka Trump's fashion line, and both physical and virtual stores began to remove Ivanka's products from their selections. In fact, a November 2016 survey showed 57% of women had chosen to boycott Ivanka's products.

Last week, Coulter admitted to Blloomberg that she was “absolutely thrilled" by Nordstrom's decision.