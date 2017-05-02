Jordan attacks ISIS targets in Syria

Jordanian Air Force strikes ISIS targets in southern Syria in an effort to "eradicate" the group.

The Jordanian Air Force conducted air strikes on Islamic State (ISIS) targets in southern Syria over the weekend.

According to Jordan’s official news agency Petra, the attacks took place on Friday night. The army said the air strikes killed and wounded a number of members of the group and destroyed several vehicles.

Drones and precision-guided munitions were used in the air strikes, which also targeted a former Syrian army post that ISIS had overtaken, the news agency stated.

The military’s statement said the airstrikes came “as part of the Kingdom's efforts to eradicate this terrorist organization.”

Jordan is a leading member of the U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria, and has been the target of jihadist attacks.

In 2015, ISIS shot down a Jordanian warplane conducting airstrikes on Syria as part of the international coalition.

The warplane’s pilot, Maaz al-Kassasbeh, was captured and subsequently burned alive.

Jordan responded by executing two jihadist prisoners it had held, and later launched retaliatory airstrikes against dozens of ISIS targets.