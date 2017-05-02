US mercenary in Iraq speaks about Trump ban in viral video

In a Facebook video with over 40 million "likes," US mercenary in Iraq Steven Gern on Wednesday justified US President Donald Trump's ban to prevent citizens of seven Muslim countries, including Iraq, from entering the US.

When Gern asked the Iraqis he serves with what they thought of Trump's ban, they expressed contempt for Trump. However, when he asked if the locals would accept him - an American - with open arms if he left the confines of his military city, the Iraqi soldiers said he "absolutely would not be welcome."

When Gern asked, "What would happen to me?" they said the locals would torture Gern and kill him within an hour, possibly by beheading, then upload the video to social media for everybody to see "as an example."

"The point of it is, the point I'm trying to make is, this is the local populace who would do this. This isn't ISIS, this isn't Al-Qaeda, this isn't the PMU, this isn't a militia from the Iranians, or anything like that. This is the local populace that would do this.

"So, my question to them was pretty simple after that: If you would do this to me, in your country, why would I let you into my country? Because all this means to me is that, if you have the opportunity to take the life of an American, you would do it.

"So, maybe there's something you all need to think about back there," he told his viewers. "If this is the way some of these cultures feel, if this is the way that these countries feel about Americans, why would you be so naive as to believe that if they came into the US, they would do anything any different than what they do right here in their own country?"