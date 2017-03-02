Amona families return to pack belongings

Volunteers from the Binyamin Regional Council arrived Friday to Amona to help those evicted pack the contents of their homes.





According to the Council, security forces had prevented the evicted families from returning to Amona; only after intervention from “higher-ups” were they granted approval to return to the mountain to begin the process of packing up their homes.

Some of the contents of the houses were already packed by Defense Ministry personnel and loaded onto moving trucks. The families can decide what to do with items on the trucks and to where they want the items transferred.





