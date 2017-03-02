'White House knows settlements aren't an obstacle to peace'

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely says Jews have the right to build in Judea and Samaria, time has come for alternatives to two-states.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely responded to the White House statement that construction in Judea and Samaria 'may not help promote' the goal of peace.

"The current Israeli government has chosen to exercise the right of the Jewish people to build in all parts of the country, and we are committed to respect the [wishes of] the people of Israel, who elected us to continue to build." Hotovely said.

She pointed out that the White House also said that the "existence of settlements" is not "an impediment to peace."

"The White House also knows that settlements are not an obstacle to peace, and indeed, never constituted an obstacle to peace. Therefore, the obvious conclusion is that construction is not the problem."

"Over the past 25 years all attempts to reach a solution have been blocked by the Palestinians," she added.

"Therefore, it is important to reexamine the fundamental questions about the nature of conflict and to introduce new solutions to the situation. Among other [possible solutions] which should be considered, is a regional solution so that we would no longer be dependent on the Palestinians, who are unable to reach a solution."