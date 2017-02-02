'Construction boom for Judea and Samaria'

Housing Minister Yoav Galant confirms over 2,000 housing units for marketing in Judea and Samaria, says State had to obey court on Amona.

Housing Minister Yoav Galant (Kulanu) confirmed 2,086 housing units for immediate marketing in Judea and Samaria Thursday night.

698 units will be marketed in the town of Alfei Menashe, 630 units will be marketed in Beit Aryeh, 660 units will be marketed in Beitar Illit, and 98 units will be marketed in Karnei Shomron.

Minister Galant said: "There is no day more symbolic for building in Judea and Samaria than the day of the evacuation of Amona. We are a law-abiding nation, and the State has carried out the ruling ordered by the Supreme Court. Nevertheless I announced previously that we shall build a greater Amona. The beginning comes in the form of hundreds of housing units which will be put out for marketing immediately."

Galant condemned a small number of demonstrators who clashed with security forces while protesting the eviction of the residents of Amona. "This handful of provocateurs causes serious damage to the settlements, and they must answer for this serious [harm]."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman have announced the construction of 5,700 housing units in Judea and Samaria in recent days. In addition, the Prime Minister pledged to build a new town for the residents of Amona who have lost their homes, which would be the first new town constructed under the auspices of the Israeli government in Judea and Samaria since the early 1990s.