Watch: Three wounded in attack near Jerusalem

Ramming attack at entrance to Adam, north of Jerusalem, leaves three injured.

A female Arab terrorist rammed into a police car and guard post at the entrance to the town of Adam, north of Jerusalem, Thursday evening, wounding three.

MDA and United Hatzalah emergency response teams were called to the scene to provide first aid and evacuate the wounded.

Two of the three victims have been identified as police officers, while the third was a guard operating the gate at the entrance to Adam.

United Hatzalah EMT Michael Cohen described the scene of the attack: "When I arrived at the scene I saw a private vehicle had rammed into a police cruiser and the gate of the town. I treated three people at the scene who all suffered from light injuries.”

The injured were all transported to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem.

An IDF spokesperson reported that the perpetrator was also injured during the attack. Police are questioning her while medical teams treat her injuries. The terrorist has confessed to police that the incident was indeed a deliberate attack and not a traffic accident.