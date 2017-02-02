'Infidelity to Land of Israel will bring down government'

Daniella Weiss, leader of the settlement movement Nachala, estimates in an interview with Arutz Sheva that the Amona evacuation and house demolition in Ofra will bring down the government.

"Unfortunately, the right-wing parties represent today the cold, pragmatic approach - and just as the National Religious Party after the destruction of Yamit crashed, and Fuad ben Eliezer crashed after harming Havat Gilad, the Likud and the Jewish Home are likely to crash," says Weiss.

"Whoever lays a hand on the Land of Israel has no chance to lead the people of Israel. The investigations against the Prime Minister are in every way connected to the weakness he demonstrates in relinquishing parts of the homeland. It weakens him and his weakness is therefore exploited," she added.

Weiss calls upon the Likud and Jewish Home to immediately adopt the Edmond Levy Report. "Just as [Ariel] Sharon brandished his finger and adopted the Talya Sasson report that led to scores of communities in Judea and Samaria becoming illegal, so can Netanyahu adopt the Levy Report."

She added that a right-wing government should not act as it does, against the background of a US administration that supports Israel having been elected.

"They're continuing the same track that brought about the prolonged construction freeze in Judea and Samaria and to question marks over Jerusalem. Trump took power and threw us the crumbs of thousands of housing units. Did we wait for Trump in order to build a teeny bit in Jerusalem? Is this what a right-wing coalition can do in this historical moment? There is a great moral issue here. This is betrayal of the Land of Israel by the government of Israel," said Weiss.

She argues that "to take a part of the Land of Israel and concede it as private [Arab land], when the entire thing is a Jordanian deception - this is moral bankruptcy. So they will not last. Not because of the investigations, but because of infidelity to the Land of Israel".