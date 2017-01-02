British PM slams Muslim countries for banning entry by Israelis

British PM Theresa May denounced the 'discriminatory' prohibition instituted by 16 Muslim countries against the entry of Israelis.

Donald Trump's controversial ban on the entry to the US of citizens of seven Muslim countries has also drawn attention to a less known prohibition instituted by 16 Muslim countries against the entry of Israeli citizens into their territory. The issue reached the British parliament on Wednesday, where British Prime Minister Theresa May denounced the discrimination against Israelis and called on Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn to join her in denouncing the discrimination.

At a Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons Wednesday, May was asked about the issue by Conservative MP Theresa Villiers.

May answered that “it is absolutely right that this house should be aware of the discrimination and the ban that exists around the world…particularly for those who are Israeli citizens.”

“We are consistent with our approach. We don’t agree with that approach [of banning entry to countries by citizens] and it’s not an approach that we will be taking. And I wait for the day when the right honorable gentleman opposite actually stands up and condemns it, too.”

Corbyn has been accused in the past of anti-Semitic statements, such as when he appeared to compare Israel to the Islamic State in a speech against anti-Semitism within the Labor party.

The list of nations that bar entry to Israeli nationals include six of the seven countries targeted by Trump’s action.

Photos showing the list — including Algeria, Bangladesh, Brunei, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen — have gone viral on Facebook in recent days.