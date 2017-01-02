Why does Trump seem to have trouble on Shabbat?

An item on the site of American journal "Vanity Fair" claims that Donald Trump makes mistakes particularly on the Shabbat when his daughter Ivanka and her husband who both observe the Shabbat cannot supervise him.

According to the article, Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, is fumimg over this situation.

The journalist, Emily Jane Fox, maintained that Trump called the Park Service on the morning after his inauguration to inquire about the size of the crowds who came to watch him take the oath of office. He subsequently delivered a speech at C.I.A. headquarters that afternoon, during which he criticized the media’s treatment of him and his inaugural crowd size. He then sent his press secretary, Sean Spicer, into the briefing room to falsely claim that it was the largest audience for an inauguration in history. Kushner was conspicuously absent, due to his Shabbat observance

Trump also referred on the same day to Holocaust Memorial day without specifying the Jewish victims, but rather mentioning "innocent victims" enraging many Jews. The White House later claimed this was deliberate as there were many different ethnic victims, but the fallout was still significant.

Jared and Ivanka were also unaware of the growing protests over President Trump’s ban on refugees and other travelers from predominately Muslim countries because Trump signed the executive order close to sundown on Friday.

The timing of Trump’s executive order on Friday, just moments before sundown, meant that Kushner would not be in the West Wing to absorb the Saturday fallout. Indeed, Kushner observed the Sabbath as thousands of people protested outside airports across the country, children waited for their detained parents, lawyers rushed to federal court rooms, taxi drivers went on strike, and one Democratic leader broke down in tears on live television.

Fox described Jared and Ivanka as the "de facto First Couple" but pondered whether they would be the most significant influence on the President or whether other Republicans like Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus would gain more influence.