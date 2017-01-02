Watch: Amona residents evicted from their homes

Residents of Amona and supporters are being carried from their homes to the buses as Israeli forces carry out eviction of community.

Several hundred policemen and members of the security forces descended on Amona to evict the residents from their homes Wednesday,

At least 15 people were arrested in clashes with the security forces. The police said that 15 officers sustained light injuries during the clashes, some of which they claimed were caused by a chemical substance thrown by activists.

United Hatzalah EMS personnel from the Binyamin chapter of Hatzalah stated that they treated 18 people in Amona for light injuries, hypothermia from the cold weather, burns and irritation around the eyes, and respiratory problems.