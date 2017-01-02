'Israel's enemies are celebrating'

Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, currently in Amona, fears a dangerous flare-up.

"We're beginning to witness here horrible scenes that we did not think we would see. I experienced this eleven years ago at Sa-Nur and never thought it would happen again. These are appalling scenes that will have all of Israel's enemies celebrating," he said.

According to Dagan, Israel should do some soul-searching, "There were good intentions to produce a plan but ultimately we want to see results. I personally know that the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and Education Minister worked hard for the plan but that having been said and with all due respect we want results. It can not be that under this watch communities are uprooted for nothing. I have no words. It's a disgrace.

"I still call on the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and Education Minister to put a stop to it and the Supreme Court should exercise justice and compassion. I am proud of the youth who walked here in the freezing cold in order to protest. They do not need any lectures and I am proud of them. Any other group, if they were hurt like Amona would they react like this? These people are full of love for Israel."