Crisis with Mexico ends after President Rivlin issues apology

Mexican President accepts apology of President Rivlin, ending crisis in relations between the two nations.

President Reuven Rivlin spoke with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto by telephone Tuesday evening about the tweet by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu praising US President Donald Trump's plan to construct a wall on the US-Mexico border, which angered the Mexican government.

President Rivlin apologized for any offense caused to Mexico and hoped that Israel and Mexico could resume their relationship of friendship and cooperation. He said that the Prime Minister did not mean to compare the security situation in Israel with that of Mexico, and the the historical ties between the two countries are very important to Mexico.

President Nieto accepted Rivlin's apology. "Our country has always sought a close relationship with Israel."

An official from the Israeli Foreign Ministry told Arutz Sheva: We have received messages from the Mexican side which confirm that the crisis is behind us."