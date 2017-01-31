'Hamas has restored its operational capabilities to 2014 levels'

Senior security official warns Hamas as strong as before Operation Protective Edge. Hamas claims to have won last Gaza war.

Hamas has restored its operational capabilities to the levels they had reached before Operation Protective Edge two-and-a-half years ago, a senior defense official warned Tuesday.

Channel 2 reported that the official warned that Hamas had restored its tunnel and rocket capabilities to their 2014 levels.

The Hamas military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, held a rally in a show of force Tuesday in honor of Mohamed Zaouari, the aviation engineer who worked on drones for the terrorist organization and who was assassinated in Tunisia last month.

Hamas activists stated that the Israeli State Comptroller report on Operation Protective Edge "demonstrates the size of the loss and the failure of the Zionist enemy."

"The report shows that Hamas won Protective Edge," Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida said. "In the near future there will be further evidence of the scale of their failure."