Israel transfers four zebras to Arab zoo in Samaria

Two male and two female zebras were transferred Tuesday from the Ramat Gan Safari Park near Tel Aviv to an Arab-run zoo in Samaria, the IDF said.

The transfer of the four animals to their new home in Qalqilya took place smoothly, according to a statement from COGAT, the Defense Ministry body responsible for coordinating Israeli activities in Judea and Samaria.

"The Civil Administration is responsible for civilian matters in Judea and Samaria and has coordinated a few animal transfers in the past, such as lions and hippos," COGAT said in a statement.

Last August, a tiger, two turtles, two eagles, two porcupines, a pelican, an emu, and a deer were transferred from a dilapidated zoo in the Gaza Strip to more comfortable homes in South Africa, Jordan, or Israel.

Many other animals died in the zoo because of poor conditions as the owners ran out of money in the Palestinian enclave, hit by three wars with Israel since 2008 and Israel's decade-long blockade.