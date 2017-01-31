Regulation Law approved for Second and third reading

Knesset House Committee votes to approve Regulation Law. 'We were elected to promote what we believe in, and not what Meretz believes in.'

The Knesset House Committee approved the Regulation Law Tuesday afternoon, with eight MKs voting to approve the bill and seven MKs voting against the bill.

The Regulation Law was brought for its second and third readings in the Knesset Monday.

Vice chairman of the House Committee, MK Shuli Mualem (Jewish Home), said: "I reject outright all of the talk we are hearing on theft and stealing. It is rewriting the Bible and the Jewish world. The land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel. We never said otherwise. Again and again [we said that] the right-wing government will pursue a right-wing agenda and rule from the right."

MK Mualem told MKs opposing the bill: "We were elected to the Knesset in order to promote what we believe in, and not what Meretz, the Zionist Union, Yesh Atid, or the Joint List believe in. The Regulation Law is the obligation of the right-wing government to lead the normalization of the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, after 50 years have passed since the great miracle which occurred during the Six Day War."

At the end of the vote MK Mualem said: "With G-d's help we will do it and we will succeed. The Land of Israel and the State of Israel won a great victory today."