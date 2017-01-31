Watch: Saudi naval vessel attacked by rebels

Tags:Saudi Arabia
Related Stories
- Trump and Saudi King agree to fight terrorism
- Egyptian court upholds ruling on transfer of Red Sea islands
- Saudi security forces kill two suspected terrorists
- German minister refuses to cover her head in Saudi Arabia
- Saudi prince: Let women drive
- Egypt's president supports Syrian army
- Saudi official: Trump shouldn't scrap Iran deal
- Saudis delay transfer of money to PA
- Saudi Arabia foils soccer stadium attack
- The world's nostalgia for a gendarme