Will policeman filmed hitting Ethiopian soldier be prosecuted?

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is considering reopening the case against the police officer suspected of beating IDF soldier Damas Pakada, a file closed in 2015.

Pakada was filmed being assaulted by the police officer and another man in April, 2015. The video sparked national outrage. However, then-Attorney General Yehuda Weinstein closed the investigation into the incident after concluding that Pakada had provoked the fight, and that the officer did not have racist motives.

After the criminal case was closed Pakada filed a civil suit against the Israel police and the officer he accused of assaulting him. The officer has been released from the police force.

The incident set off a wave of protests by Ethiopian Israelis against what they perceived as police brutality and discrimination against the Ethiopian community.

Pakada completed military's Officers' Training School last August to become an IDF officer.