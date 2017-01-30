Shaked to Germany: No reason to demolish 'settlements'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked met Monday morning with a delegation from the Judiciary and Consumer Protection Committee of the German parliament.

At the meeting held at the King David Hotel, the Justice Minister was asked why she supports the Regulation Law.

Shaked replied: "It is enough that today we have aerial photos of Route 60 that show cultivated land, and left-wing organizations jump all over the find and claim Palestinian ownership, while nobody's claiming the land''.

She said, ''This situation causes destruction of homes and beyond that, nothing happens. Then there is an evacuation instead of paying for these lands and rectifying the legal situation".

Minister Shaked stressed that "the international community should no longer stand idly by and act against this infuriating law - the death penalty hangs over the heads of those who sell land to Jews, which violates their basic human rights. The community must intervene and act to enable Palestinians wishing to sell those lands."