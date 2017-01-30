IDF releases first military smartphone

IDF releases new secure smartphone to help soldiers both on and off battlefield.

The IDF recently released a new military smartphone, which can support both G4 and military networks.

Using the new smartphones, IDF soldiers and commanders will be able to securely share classified information, as well as footage and visuals from the field. Spoken code, as well as the dangerous need to speak on the battlefield, will become a thing of the past.

Earlier in January, Hamas terrorists managed to hack the phones of dozens of IDF soldiers by posing as women on Facebook.