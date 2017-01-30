Canada welcomes refugees stranded by Trump ban

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced Canada will offer temporary residence to refugees refused entry to the US, and said he intends to have a talk with US President Donald Trump about proper refugee policies.

Trump signed an executive order on Friday barring nationals of seven countries from entering the US.

Trudeau on Saturday tweeted, "To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada."

He also posted a picture of himself greeting a Syrian child at Toronto's Pearson International Airport in 2015.

More than 39,000 Syrian refugees have arrived in Canada since Trudeau was elected Prime Minister.

Somalian refugee and Canadian Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said, "Let me assure those who may be stranded in Canada that I will use my authority as minister to provide them with temporary residency if they need it, as we have done in the past."

Co-founder of a Canadian tech company and speaker for Tech Without Borders Jennifer Moss said, "If you’re not interested in keeping people that are extremely talented, intelligent, brilliant minds from all around the world, and turning them away at the borders, we’re happy to take those people in our country."

Reportedly, Trump's ban includes immigrants who hold Canadian citizenship as well as citizenship from their native country. However, White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn told Canada's National Security Adviser that those holding Canadian passports - including dual citizens - would not be affected by the ban.