'Her body exploded in the Zionists' faces'

The ruling Fatah faction of the Palestinian Authority published a series of posts on social media outlets praising terrorists responsible for the murder of Israeli Jews, the Palestinian Media Watch organization reported on Sunday.

Fatah, the party of Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, commemorated Wafa Idris on Friday, noting she was the first female suicide bomber to attack Israelis.

The Facebook post, which was prominently displayed on Fatah’s official page, praised Idris as a “martyr” and glorified her January 27th, 2002 suicide bombing which killed 81-year Pinhas Tokatli and wounded more than 100.

"Today is the 15th anniversary of the first martyrdom-seeking operation of the Al-Aqsa Intifada which was carried out by martyrdom-seeker Wafa Idris, a daughter of the Fatah Movement. She planted an explosive belt on her body on Jaffa Street in occupied Jerusalem, so that her pure body would explode into pieces in the Zionists' faces. One Israeli was killed in the operation and an additional 90 were wounded [sic., over 100].”

Earlier this month, Fatah honored another terrorist with a post commemorating the 15th anniversary of the death of Raed Al-Karmi, Palestinian Media Watch reported.

Al-Karmi, who was praised by Fatah as “the settler hunter”, murdered Etgar Zeituni, Motti Dayan, and Elie Naaman in two attacks in 2001. He was also responsible for planning the murder of six others.

Fatah noted approvingly that Al-Karmi had been inculcated with anti-Semitic ideas since he was a child.

"He loved the game 'Jews and Arabs,' a game that children of the neighborhood would play. He always played the role of the Arab who, with his simple weapon, attacked the treacherous Jew who occupied his homeland and settled in it."

After he was killed by IDF forces in 2002, Fatah claims Al-Karmi inspired a new wave of terror attacks against Jews, including a murderous suicide bombing at a Bat Mitzvah celebration.