Watch: Anti-Trump protests hit Israel

Several dozen left-wing demonstrators in Israel gathered outside of the US Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem to protest against President Donald Trump’s executive action ordering a temporarily halt to the entry of asylum seekers into the United States.

The protests were organized by Right Now, a left-wing Israeli NGO which encourages illegal immigrants in Israel to claim refugee status. The Tel Aviv and Jerusalem demonstrations were held in solidarity with larger events at airports across the United States this weekend.

Protesters held up placards criticizing not only President Trump, but Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli leader drew the ire of Trump critics after he appeared to lend support to President Trump’s plan to build a barrier on the US-Mexico border.

Netanyahu had tweeted “President Donald J. Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel's southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great idea.”





