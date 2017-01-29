'Why? How?' - Murdered mother and children laid to rest

Mother and her two children laid to rest. 'You were an exemplary mother.' Child of neighbors buried earlier.

Hundreds of people came out Sunday evening to attend the funeral of Dor Karsenty (23), who, along with her two children, Binyamin, (two and a half) and Yosef Nachman (one year old), was murdered yesterday.

Nachman Atiya, the 11 year old son of Karsenty's neighbor, was also murdered.

The husband of Dor and the father of Binyamin and Yosef Nachman is suspected of committing the murders. The Nazareth Magistrate Court ordered that his remand be extended by ten days.

Ravit, the mother of Dor and grandmother of the toddlers, eulogized her daughter at the funeral. "You were an exemplary mother, a true lioness, right up until the moment the evil one came, and we don't know why. "

"Get up and take them." Ravit begged. "He could not take me to you. Get up, my righteous daughter."

"We merited to know a beautiful girl and to be a part of your family." her family said during their eulogy. "You were an exemplary woman, with many good deeds and a giving soul, and you were always giving pleasantly and without expecting compensation. The treasures of your kind acts will accompany you to the next world. There are so many questions. Why? How? You were a wonderful daughter to your parents, bringing them pride in the path you chose. We will continue to reinforce the immediate family and to support each other through every hardship and obstacle. May you rest in peace."

צילום: חורי מיכאל Nachman Atiya

The funeral for Nachman Atiya was held earlier in the afternoon.

His father eulogized him: "I know that you are happy now. Please pray for us that we continue to live healthily, in both body and mind. We can withstand this ordeal."

"You went to heaven with your Psalms in hand." his father added. "Nachman, you were righteous, and you will forgive myself, your mother, and all your brothers and sisters if we bothered you. Today I understand the privilege I had to be your father. And as always it is something you can appreciate only after it is lost. If you are taken like this then you are probably a great saint. I am ashamed to stand in front of you [because I am not as worthy as you]. I love you. And I will continue to yearn Mishnayot with you every Shabbat,"

The father also spoke of his younger son, Natan (10), who was injured during the massacre, but survived. "I thank all the people of Israel for all prayers for our son, Nathan, to be healthy. I only have one thing to say to the people of Israel: God gave us the gift of children as a deposit. You love them. You raise them in the proper way - as Nachman was - to love all of Israel, and to give. The sky is too blue for a day so black. Natan remains to shine. Nachman has returned to the light."

Earlier, Natan was released from the Rambam Hospital in Haifa. He said that he survived because he played dead until the murderer left the house.