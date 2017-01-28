'The town is bleeding, we're all crying'

Deputy Council Head speaks with Galei Zahal about multiple murder, says town's residents are in shock.

Deputy Head of Migdal Council Yossi Geno spoke in a Saturday night interview with Galei Zahal about the multiple murder which occurred in his town.

Israel Police and Magen David Adom forces who arrived at the scene found the bodies of a 23-year-old woman and her two children of approximately a year and two years old, as well as that of an additional child aged approximately eight. An additional child of approximately ten years old was severely wounded in the incident.

"He was religious, but his wife was newly observant," Geno said. "Both of them were from good families, and their families are good and upstanding members of their respective communities. Like all the other residents, the murder has shocked me. The entire village is bleeding. We are all crying over this horrific event."

The names of the victims are: Dor Selah, 8-month-old Binyamin Selah, 1-year-old Yosef Selah, and 6-year-old Nachman Atia.

A ten-year-old boy fought with the murderer and suffered a stab wound to his neck. The boy then escaped from the scene and was taken to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

After a short search of the area, police arrested the husband of the murdered woman.