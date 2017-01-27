15 injured in bus accident in Binyamin region

At least 15 injured as bus overturns near Maaleh Levona, southwest of Ariel.

A bus overturned overnight Thursday on Highway 60, on the road to Maaleh Levona, located southwest of the city of Ariel in the Binyamin region.

The bus fell into a pit 70 meters deep.

Magen David Adom reported that at least 15 people were injured, three of them critically, three seriously, and the rest moderately and lightly.

Paramedics who rushed to the scene, assisted by IDF medical forces, treated the victims in difficult and rainy conditions and evacuated them to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

Fire crews who were called to the scene are searching passengers who may have been trapped workers under the bus.

A large number of volunteer paramedics from United Hatzalah rushed to the scene as well.

Menachem Leff, Head of the Binyamin region of United Hatzalah, said, “United Hatzalah first responders who arrived at the scene have requested that lighting be brought, as well as search and rescue crews, fire rescue crews and helicopters be dispatched in order to help reach those on the bus. Due to the extreme nature of the incident, volunteers have also been dispatched from the Jerusalem and Samaria chapters of United Hatzalah."

Michael Chai Cohen, a volunteer from United Hatzalah who arrived at the scene of the accident, said that reaching the overturned bus proved to be very difficult.

"I came from the community of Adam and when I arrived at the scene on foot, together with other volunteers, we had to walk for 10 minutes in the rain and mud until we got to the bus. Unfortunately, upon arrival we found several victims who were unconscious and without a pulse,” he said.

The Central Bureau of Statistics said this week that 378 people were killed on the roads in Israel in 2016, an increase of 6% from 2015.

In the last week alone, 11 people were killed in road accidents across the country.