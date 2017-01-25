Spectacular stalagmite cave discovered in Galilee





A remarkable and spectacular stalagmite cave was discovered in the Galilee region, including a large and unusual amount of cave corals.

The initial information about the cave came from the Quarry Renovation Fund which was conducting development work in the area. Members of the Parks Authority and the Israel Cave Research Center, including Shay Koren, the director of the Lower Galilee region of the Parks Authority and Dr. Yinon Shivtiel of the Israel Cave Research Center came to investigate the cave and the findings.

The cave is thousands of years old, small (8*4 meters) but contains a a great diversity of corals, stalactites, stalagmites and “Elephant Ears" stalagmites.

Shay Koren, Israel Nature and Parks Authority (NPA) regional director of the Lower Galilee stated: “This is a thrilling and exciting discovery, but unfortunately at this point we cannot open it to the public due to the cave’s characteristics and its small size. I also cannot state its location at present since the entry to it is forbidden and dangerous at this time. Moreover, I should add that stalactites and stalagmites are preserved by law as Protected Natural Values and must not be damaged."

Dr. Yinon Shivtiel, from the Safed College Cave Research Center, explained that "stalactites and stalagmites are “karstic phenomena,” meaning the result of the erosion processes of limestone over the years. The “karstic” activities also cause limestones to take the form of flower buds with petals, resembling corals.

Dr. Shivtiel also claims that caves are important for the water sector in mountain areas, because in part of them streams of water flow which can later be found in water springs.

“In the coming days we will continue to engage in morphological and geological documentation, mapping and investigation of the cave and prepare a plan for conservation of the findings,” said Dr. Shivtiel.

“As part of our investigation, we will also try and understand why this particular cave is home to relatively rare corals,” concluded Shivtiel.

Shivtiel added that "the cave is active and the stalagmites are dripping which hopefully will aid its preservation. In the course of investigating it we will determine among other things why this specific cave has such a large amount of cave corals."