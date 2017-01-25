Israel to accept 100 children from Syria

Israel to accept 100 orphans from Syria, the first time it is accepting refugees from the Syrian Civil War.

Israel will accept refugees from Syria for the first time since the Syrian Civil War began in 2011, the Nanu10 Hebrew news site reported.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri approved a plan under which Israel will accept 100 children who were orphaned in the civil war.

According to the emerging outline, the children will be housed during the first three months of their stay in Israel at a boarding school. They will then attend institutions provided by the Education Ministry, and the state will attempt to place them with foster families in Israel. They will remain in Israel under the status of temporary residents. They will receive identity cards, passports, and be treated as citizens in every way.

In addition the possibility remains that close relatives of the children, such as siblings, or their parents if they are discovered to be alive, may be absorbed as well. The government intends to ensure to the UN that after four years the children can have their temporary resident status upgraded to full citizenship and be allowed to live in Israel their entire lives.