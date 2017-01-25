Getting a Grip on Exile, Redemption and President Trump

This week's Torah reading is parashat Va'era, which hosts the first seven of the ten plagues, effectively beginning the process that will lead to Israel's redemption from Egypt.

G-d's unleashing of the plagues lead to great chaos in Egypt, which somehow reminds Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman of the current chaos sweeping the USA.

Although there is no Nile in the USA, many Americans continue to be 'in denial' regarding the legitimacy of President Trump. Any connection there? Tune into a fascinating, timely edition of Temple Talk, as our hosts explore the significance of G-d's actions in Egypt, the current situation in the USA as well as in Israel, and share important insights into the aspect of justice and redemption inherent in the upcoming month of Shevat, which will be ushered in with Rosh Chodesh, the New Moon, this coming Shabbat, the very same day in which the plagues began in ancient Egypt.





Click here download the podcast