Jewish day school coach revives player from opposing team

Coach of Chicago-area Jewish day school baseball team revives a member of the opposing team who had collapsed on the bench.

The coach of a Chicago-area Jewish day school baseball team who was sitting in the stands at a school basketball game revived a member of the opposing team who had collapsed on the bench.

Steven Greenberg of the Ida Crown Jewish Academy in Skokie, Illinois, located the school's defibrillator and restarted the heart of a 15-year-old player from Lutheran North High School in an incident from last week, the Chicago CBS affiliate reported. The teen reportedly is recovering.

“Obviously everyone noticed something was terribly wrong, but no one really reacted as to how wrong it was,” Ida Crown principal Rabbi Leonard Matanky told reporters.

Ida Crown coaches receive first aid training and instruction in how to use the defibrillator.

The school designated Jan. 20 as a Day of Learning to honor Greenberg and wish a speedy recovery to the Lutheran North player, according to the report.