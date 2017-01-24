How President Trump views the Middle East

Tags:America
Related Stories
- America's Rule of Law; Our path to victory
- The Shmuz: Not the America I grew up in
- ISIS calls for terror attacks in US on election day
- US to face Hague war crimes investigation?
- 'Largest gathering in history' of Israel-Americans
- Trump calls foul as media brushes off Clinton's 'pay-for-play'
- Watch: A survivor's forgiveness
- Watch: Bloomberg says Trump is 'conning' America
- 'We need a UN that brings Israel closer, not pushes it away'
- Poll: Americans Believe ISIS 'Greatest Threat' to US