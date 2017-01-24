Maaleh Adumim rabbi: Apply sovereignty to all Judea and Samaria

Rabbi Mordechai Nagari of Maaleh Adumim says it would be wrong to confer sovereignty on Maaleh Adumim and not on all of Judea and Samaria.

The rabbi of Maaleh Adumim, Rabbi Mordechai Nagari, said to Arutz Sheva that Israel should apply its sovereignty to all of the communities in Judea and Samaria and not just to Maaleh Adumim.

"It's not the Torah's approach to say 'I have saved myself.' What about all the other communities in Judea and Samaria. Don't they deserve construction laws and labor laws? Today it is possible to fire a pregnant woman in Judea and Samaria because we are second-class citizens."

Rav Nagari added that demolition orders for Amona and for the nine houses in Ofra would have been prevented if these houses had been under Israeli sovereignty. "If Amona and Ofra had been under Israeli sovereignty a while back we could have reached a compensation agreement without any demolition as is accepted in the State of Israel and there would be no need for regulation.

"The Torah says that one should not distinguish between one Jew and another Jew and we should apply sovereignty to all of Judea and Samaria," concluded Nagari.