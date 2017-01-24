France blasts Israel's approval of Jerusalem homes

French Foreign Ministry condemns approval of 566 new housing units in Jerusalem, says "settlements" threaten the two-state solution.

The French Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the approval of 566 new housing units in the Jerusalem neighborhoods of Ramat Shlomo, Ramot and Pisgat Ze'ev.

The new housing units were approved a day earlier by the Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee.

"UN Security Council resolution 2334 of December 23, 2016, underscores the illegality of settlements under international law and demands an immediate and complete halt to such activity," the French Foreign Ministry statement said, according to Haaretz.

"Settlements represent a serious threat to the two-state solution, to which the international community reiterated its commitment at the international conference in Paris on January 15. The two-state solution remains the only possibility for a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians," it added.

Sunday's approval came after previous discussions regarding the approval of new Jerusalem housing units were canceled in late December, reportedly at the request of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Past Israeli approval of construction in Jerusalem was met with condemnation by the United States. In July, the State Department described plans to build in Gilo as “corrosive” to peace.

The latest approval is Israel’s first move towards construction in Jerusalem since U.S. President Donald Trump took office last Friday.

Netanyahu announced at a meeting of the Security Cabinet on Sunday that restrictions on construction in Jerusalem will be dropped and building in the blocs of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria will be significantly expanded.

At the same time, the Cabinet voted to delay a discussion on a proposal to annex Maaleh Adumim, located just east of Jerusalem, until after Netanyahu meets Trump.