No decision yet on moving US Embassy to Jerusalem

White House Press Secretary tells reporters no decision yet on when to move US embassy to Jerusalem, talks in early stages.

The Trump administration has yet to decide on when to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem, its spokesman said.

On Monday, Sean Spicer, in his first Q&A with reporters as White House press secretary, said that President Donald Trump had not yet made a decision about the embassy move.

“There’s no decision,” Spicer said when he was asked about whether the administration had considered the strategic consequences of a move. “We’re at the very early stages of that decision-making process.”

Later, asked whether Trump would order the move through executive action, Spicer said: “It’s very early in this process. We’re at the beginning stages of this decision-making process and his team will continue to consult with stakeholders there.”

Finally, a third reporter asked Spicer whether he meant there was no decision yet — not just on when, but whether to move the embassy.

“If it was already a decision, we wouldn’t be going through the process,” Spicer said.

Trump said while he campaigned and reportedly as recently as last week that he planned to move the embassy from Tel Aviv. Last week, Spicer said there would be an announcement “soon.”

The PA leadership has said in recent days that an embassy move could bury any vestiges of the peace process, which Trump has said he would like to advance. MSNBC reported Monday that Trump believes that advancing peace is a greater priority than moving the embassy. Jordan, a close U.S. ally, has also warned that the move could destabilize the region.

Congress in 1995 passed a law mandating a move to Jerusalem, but allowed presidents to waive it every six months for national security reasons; successive presidents have done so. Trump would need to issue a waiver by the end of May if he chooses not to move the embassy.