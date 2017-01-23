"Most Arabs want to integrate into society"

Prime Minister issues Facebook post in which he expresses disgust at 'extremists in Arab society who whip up the Arab public.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu this evening (Monday) wrote a Facebook post stating that "most Israeli Arabs want to integrate into Israeli society.

"I also want this, so my government invests heavily towards this objective. It is unfortunate that there are extremists in the Arab world who whip up the Arab public to go in the opposite direction," added Netanyahu.

He further explained, "Here's an example of this extremism last week at the Hebrew University. There was a conference on the situation in Syria, which was attended by Syrian exiles who spoke about the situation in their country, and Arab-Israeli students disrupted the conference and attacked the government's policy. They argued that the Syrian exiles who participated in the conference were betraying the Syrian people. They scolded one of the speakers for 'speaking with Israel'. The speaker did not remain silent and answered them in kind: 'Shame on you; you live in paradise compared to the Syrians.'

"That's true. But not only compared to Syria, but compared to many countries in the Middle East and the world," Netanyahu wrote on his Facebook page.