Students in Canada speak out against BDS

Lev HaOlam organization sponsors conference in support of Judea and Samaria at the Trinity University in Canada.

A conference in support of the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria took place last week at the Trinity University in Canada.

Dozens of students, lecturers, and Israel supporters from the surrounding area participated in the event, and for the occasion, hung Israeli flags in the area.

During the event, the participants purchased products from businesses and entrepreneurs in Judea and Samaria, with the goal of strengthening these businesses in the face of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Attorney Nati Rom, founder of the Lev HaOlam organization who initiated the event, instead of delivering a speech on the enterprise of the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria and on the security situation in Israel, delivered a speech about the challenges the Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria face in the face of boycott attempts and the BDS movement.

The event in Canada is just one event of many that the sponsors in the Lev HaOlam organization speak at.

The organization distributes on a monthly basis thousands of packages of products of the businesses from Judea and Samaria in the world, with the goal of strengthening the settlement enterprise and the businesses that function in it.