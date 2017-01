Former US Secretary of State John Kerry joins women's march with his dog, says 'we're not going back to this.'

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry joined the "Women's March on Washington" together with his dog.

Joining the women who worked in the White House under Obama, Kerry is the only member of former US President Barack Obama's Cabinet to have joined the march.

The crowd, which was headed from Capitol Hill to the White House, has now grown too large to reach its destination.