Report: Jared and Ivanka allowed to ride in car on Shabbat

Chairman of Republican Party in Israel says the couple received rabbinic permission to ride to inauguration in car - out of safety concerns.

Daughter of Donald Trump Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who are orthodox Jews, have reportedly received rabbinical permission to travel to Donald Trump’s Presidential inauguration by car - after the onset of Shabbat.

In an interview with Kol Barama radio, Mark Zell, the chair of the Republican Party in Israel, said that the couple had been granted special permission by a rabbi to use a vehicle because of “safety” concerns.

Jewish law generally forbids riding in a car on Shabbat - except in situations in which human life is at stake.

In a separate interview with The Times of Israel, however, Zell indicated that he did not know which rabbi had allowed the exception.

“The family spokesperson simply told me they’ll be driving to some of the festivities after Shabbat begins,” he said. “They’ll be having a Shabbat dinner someplace and then I gather they’ll be going to one of these balls.”