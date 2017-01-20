Poll: Bennett leading right-wing candidate

A new poll published by Ma'ariv indicates that Naftali Bennett would lead the country if elections were held today - and he ran under Likud.

A poll published this morning by the Hebrew newspaper Ma’ariv indicates that Naftali Bennett is currently the top right-wing candidate among voters to lead the country.

According to the poll, Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid party would receive 26 Knesset seats if elections were held now, while Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, as leader of Likud, would receive only 23.

On the other hand, if Bennett were to run as head of Likud, he would receive 29 seats, while Lapid would receive 27, the poll indicates.

In response to the question of who would best replace Netanyahu after the end of his term, 21% of respondents indicated a preference for Lapid, 12% for Bennett, 7% for Gidon Sa’ar and 6% for former Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon.

The Jewish Home party headed by Bennett would increase from the 8 seats it currently holds to 13, according to the poll.

Recent statistics have indicated that Lapid has maintained a slight lead over Netanyahu in polls.