DC Women's March in sync with Bolshevik centennial

The Left's most visible organized response to Donald Trump's inauguration is the Women's March on Washington, timed for Saturday.

Supposedly, the march is a thoroughly spontaneous affair. According to the New Yorker, the idea for the march is credited to Teresa Shook, a retired attorney and grandmother of four who lives in Hawaii, who created a Facebook page suggesting a protest on the night after the election. That same night, Bob Bland, a (female, despite her name) fashion designer in Brooklyn also proposed, on Facebook, a women’s protest. The two efforts merged and somehow erupted into a huge event.

While the above description of the protest's birth may be partly or even fully accurate, it is also quite likely that one or both of the "spontaneous" initiatives was actually carried out at the behest of the top-level radical leftist leadership.

Prefab sprout

This technique, of creating protests that appear to sprout on their own from the grassroot level, is quite an old Bolshevik marketing trick for subversive activities: It is much more tempting for people to jump on a "spontaneous" bandwagon that is perceived as an authentic expression of the people's emotions than on one that is known to have been arranged from above.

In any case, it is clear that once the original initiatives took root, the radical leftist-feminist leadership took control of the event. As reported on Breitbart, many of the March's "partners" are George Soros-funded groups, including Sierra Club, Amnesty International, MoveOn.org, NAACP, Green For All, Center for Constitutional Rights, Human Rights Watch, MoveOn.org, NARAL Pro-Choice, People for the American Way, and Planned Parenthood.

As noted in Lifezette, the honorary co-chairs of the event are "a veritable who’s-who of some of the most prominent, radical leftists of the 20th century, and their own words suggest strongly that the Women’s March is not a march spurred by opposition to President-Elect Trump himself, but by the same opposition to traditional Western civilization and its values that has fueled the Left from its very inception."

Remarkable timing

Another reason to suspect that a more sinister and institutional-leftist force is behind the idea for the protest is its remarkable timing. Of course, the left did not plan the timing of the Trump inauguration. But just as certainly, the radical elements behind the Women's March are aware that we are just a few weeks away from the 100-year anniversary of Russia's February Revolution. That rebellion was triggered by means of a "Women's Strike for Bread and Peace" in St. Petersburg, which was held on International Women's Day – an important Bolshevik holiday. It led to the creation of the temporary Russian government which was then toppled in 1917's more famous October Revolution.

Which came first – the awareness of the communist centennial or the idea for the 2017 women's march? Certainly, the awareness was there from the get-go. If not in the minds of Teresa Shook and Bob Bland, then in the minds of the institutional leftist forces that quickly took over from them. In any case, piggybacking subversive actions on supposedly spontaneous female initiatives is an idea as old as Bolshevism itself.

Likelier than not, the leftist feminist leadership has long been planning a Women's March to celebrate the Hillary Clinton presidency it expected. That dream was shattered, but the march remains.