Most Israelis support sovereignty over Judea and Samaria

New poll finds that 75% of Israelis support sovereignty in Judea and Samaria in some form, while only 7% support a Palestinian state.

A new poll finds that the vast majority of the Israeli population would like to see Israeli sovereignty being applied over Judea and Samaria. Only seven percent of the public is interested in establishing a Palestinian state in these areas.

The poll, released on Thursday, was conducted between January 10 and 15 among a representative sample of the adult Jewish public in Israel, by the Maagor Mohot Research Institute directed by Prof. Yitzhak Katz. The poll surveyed a random probability sample of 514 responders online, with a 4.5% margin of error.

29 percent of those asked support the establishment of autonomy in Judea and Samaria under Israeli sovereignty, 19 percent support a gradual application of Israeli sovereignty, while 29 percent believe that Israeli sovereignty should be fully and immediately applied. Only seven percent supported the establishment of a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria. 18 percent replied with 'I don’t know'.

Calculating the percentages of respondents with an opinion (that is without the respondents who replied 'I do not know'), the balance of the results is as follows: 35% support autonomy under the sovereignty of Israel, 21% support a gradual Israeli sovereignty, 35% prefer immediate and full Israeli sovereignty and 9% support establishment of a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria.

The poll also reveals that the vast majority of the Israeli public believes that a Palestinian state will not be established because of persistent refusal on behalf of the Palestinian Arabs. The poll was taken ahead of the upcoming sovereignty convention, scheduled to be held in Jerusalem on February 12, 2017, by the Women in Green movement and the Besheva newspaper. Its main points are being released now, ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is a man of history,” said Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar of the Sovereignty Now movement founded by Women in Green. “This is a historic opportunity to lead Israel forward to sovereignty and peace. The people of Israel are ready for sovereignty – now.”

“The Trump Administration has given clear signals that now is the time for Israel to dream big,” said Sam Solomon of Sovereignty Now. “The people of Israel are ready, our strongest ally America is ready, and now we call upon our leadership to rise to this historic opportunity to lead Israel to sovereignty and peace.”