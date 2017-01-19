'Having Trump in the White House won't help us'

Former Likud MK and Zehut chairman Moshe Feiglin downplays relevance of Trump inauguration to Israel, says Israeli government must change.

What impact will the transfer of power in Washington have on Israel? Very little, says former Likud MK and chairman of the Zehut party Moshe Feiglin.

Feiglin, a Land of Israel activist who opposed the 1993 Oslo Accords and prior to the 2015 elections led the Manhigut Yehudit (Jewish Leadership) faction within the Likud, spoke out on Thursday regarding the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and the relevance of the change in power in Washington for Israel.

“Parties on the right and their leaders are already preparing their excuses for Trump’s inauguration day to explain why the American embassy won’t be moved to Jerusalem, [to explain why] the building freeze in Jerusalem will continue, and why Amona will be destroyed,” said Feiglin.

According to the ex-MK, only a fundamental change in Israeli leadership, rather than a change in the White House, can improve Israel’s geo-political position.

“Rather than finding a new Obama to blame [for Israel’s woes], it would be worthwhile for [Israel’s leaders] to do some introspection and understand that it’s not the Americans – it’s us.”

In distinction to the optimism expressed by many on the Israeli right, Feiglin suggested the change in administrations would have little impact on policy in Israel.

“The time has come to understand this and internalize the lessons. In that sense, even Trump won’t help.”